Adding a dash of color

From left, Annabelle Keller, Cameron Brosky, Riley Sutherland, Hunter Bogar, Kristoffer Hoffman, Kaitlyn Hoffman, and Claire Ives paint the pollinator mural on what used to be a horse barn at the Clarkston Family Farm. A Clarkston Farm and Garden Club grant helped make this space a reality with an official unveiling coming Saturday, July 17 at the farm’s Free Family Fun Day from 12-4 p.m. Photo by Joette Kunse