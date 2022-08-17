Administration changes announced at Clarkston Community Schools

Clarkston Community Schools’ new administrators were presented to the CCS Board of Education on Aug. 8.

Nichole Trzasko is the new assistant principal at Sashabaw Middle School, taking over for John Bennink. She has been a member of Clarkston Community Schools since 2002. She has served as the dean of students at Clarkton High School since 2016. Before that, she was a science teacher and subject area coordinator at CHS and CJHS.

Jordan Stoyek is the new dean of students at Sashabaw Middle School. He has been with the district since 2014, working as a special education teacher at SMS. Stoyek takes over for Amanda Hoffman-Vance, who has moved to the Central Administration office as a district supervisor.

Bennink is the new principal at Clarkston Junior High School. He has been a part of Clarkston Community Schools since 2004. He ended this past year as the interim principal at CJHS, replacing Adam Kern, who stepped down, after serving as the assistant principal of Sashabaw Middle School since 2015. Previously, he served as a German teacher, a behavior interventionist, and a coach.

Sarah Wasilk is the new assistant principal at Clarkston Junior High School, moving into the role after Monica McGraw retired. She has been a member of Clarkston Community Schools since 2004. During her time at CJHS, she has served as the dean of students, an interventionist, and an ELA teacher. Wasilk started her career as a Social Studies and ELA teacher at the old Clarkston Middle School.

Amy Wade-Tiffner is the new dean of students at Clarkston Junior High, taking over for Wasilk. She has been with the district since 2016, working as a counselor at Sashabaw Middle School.

Kelley Senyszyn is the new dean of students at Clarkston High School, taking over for Trzasko. She is new to Clarkston Community Schools but comes to the district from the Avondale School District in Auburn Hills with 10 years of education experience.

PHOTO: From left, Nichole Trzasko, Jordan Stoyek, Liz Walker, Kelley Senyszyn, Gary Kaul, John Bennink, Sarah Wasilk, and Amy Wade-Tiffner are recognized at the Aug. 8 CCS Board of Education meeting. Photo: Provided by Kelly Allen