After two years, annual holiday parade makes bright return

Not even high winds could stop the Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade last Saturday evening.

For the first time in two years, the parade was held, put on by the Team RUSH27 Robotics team. It was also the first parade of any kind in Clarkston since the 2019 Independence Day parade.

Although the wind did have an effect on the entries (34 registered and only 21 attended), one of the highlights of the parade was Santa’s sleigh pulled by the Union Joints Rudolph.

Six parade winners were also named, and the parade featured tributes to Oxford High School.

Winners of the parade:

Most Creative STEM Float sponsored by the Walsh Education Foundation – Cub Scout Pack 163

Clarkston Schools Wolf Pride sponsored by the Clarkston News – Clarkston Transportation

Best Use of Light or Music sponsored by TechmodeGo – Bordines Nursery

Best Holiday Spirit sponsored by Genisys Credit Union – Girl Scout Troop 76659

Best Use of Theme sponsored by Union Joints – Independence Elementary Girl Scouts Troop 76346

Best Overall Entry sponsored by Team RUSH – Girl Scout Troop 75949

Special thanks to all of our sponsors and to those who helped behind the scenes including the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Clarkston for all their continued help to secure a safe parade. Another shout out to the magical voice of DJ Jim Tedder and Calvary Lutheran Church in making this event feel like a true community gathering. The tree lighting with Santa at Calvary was amazing!

Photos provided by the RUSH Photo Team & Rory Beer