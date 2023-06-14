Air show at Flint Bishop airport June 24, 25

Flint Bishop Airport has announced the lineup of performers and vendors for Wings Over Flint.

The first air show at Flint Bishop in more than 30 years will take center stage in just a few weeks on June 24-25.

“After a long absence from performing in the Flint area, aviators are excited to return to the area for Wings Over Flint,” said Nino Sapone, CEO at Flint Bishop Airport. “This historic air show will be a thrilling event for the community while also celebrating aviation in a unique and exciting way.”

The Air Show will include air performances by nationally recognized acts like the U.S. Army Golden Nights, the Czech-Mate Jet Team, Northern Stars Aeroteam and more. There will also be aircraft static displays by Crosswinds Aviation, our Armed Forces, and the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum.

Wings Over Flint is partnering with local food truck vendors and other community agencies such as the MTA, several Public Safety departments and businesses. A full list of our performers, vendors, sponsors, and food trucks can be found at wingsoverflint.com.

Gates open at 9 a.m., activities start at 10 and the flying begins at noon. No outside food, beverages, or coolers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase within the airshow grounds. In addition to aircraft performances, admission includes access to: view static displays, vendor displays, Cadet Zone, Military recruiters, and more.

For reservations and flight information from Flint, visit bishopairport.org.