Alice Cameron, 99

Alice E. “Betty” Cameron, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at home on April 14, 2021 at the age of 99.

Preceded in death by her husband Thomas, son Jim and sister Barbara McKay.

Mother of Pat (Linda) Cameron, Judy (John) Reiland, Marilyn (David) Holmes, Karen (Ron) Lepper and Kathy Losee. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Betty was born in Mosby, Mont., to Charles and Edna Wilson.

She was a member of St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Betty retired from Local 653 UAW in 1986 after 37 years of service. She was a great lover of golf and bowling, both of which she did on a regular basis.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, April 19 from 3-7 p.m., with 25 people at a time rotating/masks required. Funeral mass is Tuesday, April 20 at noon at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Perry Mount Park Cemetery, Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.

