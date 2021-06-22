This is to inform those Springfield Township leaders that will be responding in any emergency situations that occur what communication support would be available from amateur radio operators in your community, an annual emergency communication exercise Oakland County Amateur Radio Society (OCARS) has been holding at Springfield Oaks Park.

The best times to visit would be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 26 or 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. That timing avoids the hectic setup and tear down hours. This is a simulated emergency communication exercise held in tents using generator power. In emergencies, amateur radio operators support communication at fire stations, hospitals, police stations, government field operation sites, and generally where officials request communication assistance. These exercises improve our skills in providing accurate and timely message handling.

Bring your children who can be put on the air at the “Get On The Air” (GOTA) station.