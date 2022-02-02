An ‘ice’ time

Gwen McLauchlin joins her children Kendall McLauchlin, 6, and Landon McLauchlin, 11, this past Sunday afternoon on the ice at the outdoor rink at Depot Park in downtown Clarkston. The rink has been up for several weeks and is the work of students at Clarkston High School’s Construction Tech program and the Clarkston Area Optimist Club. It will also be part of this Saturday’s Winterfest event at the park. Photo by Matt Mackinder