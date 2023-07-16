Andrew Schrom, 97

Andrew Frederick Schrom, of Clarkston, previously of South Lyon, passed away on July 13, 2023 at the age of 97.

Loving father of Toni (Jonathan) Smith and stepfather to Sandra Hewitt and the late Mickey Schuett, grandfather of John (Katie) Schuett, Cherri Hewitt, Crystal Hewitt, Bailey (Jordan) Bellant, Trevor (Maria) Hewitt, Kyle (Breanna) Schuett, Shane Hewitt, and Breanna Hewitt, great-grandfather of Link, Malachi, Silas, Quinn, and McKenna, and brother of Dolly Rancour and the late Karl Schrom.

Preceded in death by his first wife Patricia and his second wife Gloria, and his parents Andrew and Emma Schrom.

Andy had been married to Patricia for 21 years and to Gloria for 45 years. He liked to point out how that equaled 66 years of marriage.

He was a mechanical engineer with three patents. He also loved woodworking and could design and build anything, spending many enjoyable hours in his workshop. He was a World War II Marine veteran who also enlisted in the U.S. Navy after the war.

As a longtime member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in South Lyon, he was proud to serve as a church elder. He loved to golf and enjoyed fishing, often taking his grandchildren with him to the dock. He spent many hours designing holiday decorations, and his favorite time was Halloween, making his house a popular spot with local trick-or-treaters.

Andy became completely blind in the last 10 years of his life, so he spent his days listening to Western stories on cassette tape. He also loved to sing along with his favorite old-time singers and his voice could often be heard outside his apartment door.

Andrew was always cheerful, with a sharp sense of humor and he loved to make people laugh. He was very proud of his family and will be profoundly missed. He was an example to everyone of a life well lived.

