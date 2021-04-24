Ann Dutton, 83

Ann L. Dutton, of Clarkston, passed away at home on April 23, 2021 at the age 83.

High school sweetheart/wife for 65 years of Phil, mother of Keith (Lisa) Dutton, Laura (Tom) Walker and Kathy (Curt) Sims, grandma of Ashley (James) Keim, Nowell (Brittany) Dutton, Brandon (Allyson) Walker, Megan (Brandon) Pfropper, Brittany (Andrzej) Waclaw and Jake (Joanne) Sims, great-grandma of Wesley, Ella, Delaney, Josiah and two on the way, sister of Paul (Paula) Heavenridge, Keith (Jennifer) Heavenridge and Gail (Chuck) Liles, sister-in-law of Loretta Balmforth and Sheri Hill.

Ann retired as a legal secretary with Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone, Troy.

She was a member of the Clarkston Garden Club, Optimist Club and PEO Women’s Group of Michigan.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial service will be held Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting directly at the church at 2 p.m. A private interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Home Instead.

