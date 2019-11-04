ANNAMARIE QUINLAN

QUINLAN, ANNAMARIE, of Davisburg, passed away November 2, 2019 at 95 years of age. Born October 9, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Grenke; beloved wife of Franklin Quinlan for 75 years; cherished mother of Christine (Harry) Gordon, Colleen (Jeffrey) Sewell, Patrick (Dawn) Quinlan and Sean (Becky) Quinlan; proud grandmother of Zachary Hubbard, Shannon Quinlan, Casey Quinlan, Carisa Bowen, Kevin Quinlan, Douglass Quinlan, Harry Gordon, Lorraine Gordon, Madeline Gordon, Glynis Gordon, Siobhan Sewell and Megan Sewell ; loving great grandmother of Mackenzie Hubbard, Magdelyn Hubbard, Delanney Hubbard, Delilah Hubbard, Donald James, Liam Quinlan, Donavan Stevens, Summer Hughes, Leonard Hendrickson, Molly Quinlan, Darren Salazar, Aiden Bowen and Allison Quinlan; dearest sister of Joann (William) Rearick, David (Rose) Grenke and preceded in death by 9 siblings. Annamarie went to St. James High School in Ferndale, Michigan from 1st grade all the way until she graduated in 1942. Throughout her life she worked as a Secretary for Modesto Irrigation District in California, Secretary for Reichhold Chemical in Ferndale, Michigan and a Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor for the United States Army. She loved life and enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing, quilting, reading, baking and gardening. One of her most favorite memories with her family was camping across the US from Michigan all the way to the California coast. Most importantly, Annamarie loved and adored her family. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 11 AM, November 8, 2019 at St. DANIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH (Valleypark Dr., Clarkston). Instate 10 AM. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 3-8 PM and Thursday from 3-8 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy.). Interment All Saints Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com