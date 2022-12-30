Anthony Messina, 85

Anthony Messina, of Clarkston, passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 85.

Tony was the beloved husband of Joyce “Sue” for 60 years and dearest father of Susan (Frank) Herbert and James (Tracey) Messina. Tony was the cherished papa of Matthew, Jennifer (Sean), Katelyn, Margaret, and Anthony, as well as great-grandpa to Fiona and Desmond.

Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Maria Messina and brothers Vito (Bill) and Jack.

Tony was born in Detroit and attended Wilkerson Grade School and was a 1955 graduate of Denby High School. Tony continued to meet twice a year with old classmates from grade school. Tony graduated from the University of Detroit in 1971 with a Bachelor of Business and in 1974, obtained a Master of Business Administration.

Tony retired in 1999 after 28 years with GM and 15 with EDS, where he retired as division vice president. He began his GM career in 1957 at United Motors Service in the Accounts Payable Department. In 1960, he transferred to the new group called Electronic Programming. He worked on technical assignments involving the programming and installation of computer systems. Tony was instrumental in developing the framework which has led to information technology systems that are still being used today. He then held several management positions including senior administrator of Programming of Systems and Operations and Software.

In 1980, Tony moved to the Flint area to coordinate the integration of the AC Delco and GM parts computer systems for the new Service Parts Operation. He stayed at SPO and held several management positions on the SPO Information Systems staff until GM acquired EDS. Tony transitioned to EDS in late 1984 where he held a wide variety of positions and made a number of moves including account manager for Central Foundry, Saginaw Steering, AC Rochester vice president of EDS’s Components Division (previously Delphi), and study team leader for Bethlehem Steel Sales Project, director of EDS’s Shared Services, and vice president of EDS’s Xerox Division.

During his career at EDS, he received many awards and accolades for his dedication and service to the company. He moved back to EDS/GM account in Michigan shortly before his retirement.

Through the years, Tony and Joyce traveled extensively in the U.S., Europe and Japan and have been involved in a large variety of activities including skiing, golfing, ice skating, gardening, dancing and clogging. During their years in dance, they won state and regional championships in the “over 40” bracket. They also performed on a cruise ship and in 1990 they spent two weeks touring Russia, performing at the summer camps in Stalingrad (now St. Petersburg), Minsk and Moscow. Traveling through Russia at that time was an unforgettable experience.

Tony found great joy volunteering wherever he was needed and spent many years as a tax preparer for seniors and veterans and was willing to help all. Tony’s other great passion and love was creating a wonderful second home on Lake Huron in Caseville for his family where the family was always together creating memories. He and his children and grandchildren grew up enjoying the lake and beach where they spent many days fishing, sailing and swimming and playing in the big waves.

Tony will be missed dearly. He never hesitated to assist his children and family with any type of dilemma or problem, whether it was troubleshooting a problem, lending a hand or a listening ear.

Friends and family may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on January 2 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be on January 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

