Ardis Ilene HAGERMAN

HAGERMAN, Ardis Ilene of Clarkston; passed away surrounded by her family on December 16, 2019; age 88. Preceded in death by her parents E.J. and Lucille Cooper, former husband Glen Young, her sister Iva Campbell and her grandson Jerry Young. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Gerald (Jewel) Young, Terry (Glenn) Milliken, Sheila (Michael) Dowdy, Sandra (late Benny) Wrose, Gloria (late Edward) Skaggs, Harold (Fran) Young, Michael (Sherri) Young, Lisa Hagerman and Mark (Maxine) Hagerman. Proud grandmother of David (Marienne), Tera (Mike), Steven (Amy), Stephanie (Tom), E.J. (Patricia), Jonathon, Pamala (Gary), Edward (Crystal), Amber, Glenn (Sarah), Mickey, Ashley (Ben), Nickoel, and Alyssa. Great grandmother of Zach, Bre, Kody (Kayla), Konner, Chey, Keegan, Brandon, Nathan, Emma, Hannah, Alli, Kaylyn, Atarah, Katrail, Autumn, Abby, E.J., Dani, Deja, Titus, Zalitha, Gwen, Eddie, Faith, Constance, Landon, Luke, Layna, Jordan and Austin. Great great grandmother of Silas, Maverick, Kenaton and Kensley. Dear sister of Patricia (late Melvin) Fox, Shirley (Jim) Godwin, Velma (late John) Gruber, Carolyn (late George) Godwin, Norman (Alice) Cooper, Nona (Bill) Powers, Gary (Carol) Cooper, Beverly (late Julious) Jones, Roger (Mary) Cooper, Kay (Ron) Montei, Cindy (Ron) Campbell and Sheri (Ron) Meadows. Ardis is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews acknowledging Georgia Hazel, Brenda Young and Joeann Fox. Family was her world. Ardis retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.