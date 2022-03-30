The Keepsake Collection is bringing its spring arts and crafts show to Clarkston High School, 6093 Flemings Lake Road, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The show is supporting Clarkston High School Athletics.

Admission is $3 with those 10 years old and under getting in free.

For more information, visit keepsakecollectionshows.com.