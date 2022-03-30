The Keepsake Collection is bringing its spring arts and crafts show to Clarkston High School, 6093 Flemings Lake Road, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The show is supporting Clarkston High School Athletics.
Admission is $3 with those 10 years old and under getting in free.
For more information, visit keepsakecollectionshows.com.
The Keepsake Collection is bringing its spring arts and crafts show to Clarkston High School, 6093 Flemings Lake Road, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.