This past Saturday, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreen’s, located in the 7100 block of Dixie Highway, on a report of an attempted armed robbery that occurred earlier in the day.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the cashier and viewed the surveillance camera footage of the incident.

The suspect entered the store just before 4 p.m. hours and lingered in the store for a few minutes before approaching the cash register. The suspect requested the cashier give him all the money, to which the cashier reports she told the suspect, “I don’t got time for this.”

The suspect had concealed his hands in the pockets of his sweatshirt, implying he had a gun, and threatened to shoot the cashier. The cashier did not see a weapon and did not believe the suspect, so she walked away from the register as more customers were approaching.

The suspect then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Management is attempting to secure the surveillance camera footage and will forward it to detectives. The suspect is believed to be the same suspect responsible for the previous armed robberies that occurred at the Walgreen’s in Orion Township, Lake Orion, and Rochester Hills and the CVS in Holly. The incident remains under investigation.

The suspect is a black male, in his 20’s, slim build, average height, wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, white face mask, and white cloth gloves.

All agencies are coordinating their efforts to solve this serial robbery suspect.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP for a cash reward.