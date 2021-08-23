August Birders Club meeting

The August 25 meeting of the Clarkston-Area Backyard Birders Club will be special in more ways than one.

One of the most popular guest speakers the group has had over the years will make a return visit. Julie Baker (pictured) has earned statewide recognition and the gratitude of birders and nature-lovers as the founder and executive director of the Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition.

The August meeting will also see the club return to Wint Nature Center, located in Independence Oaks, Oakland County’s largest park, just east of Clarkston at 9501 Sashabaw Road.

Club President Bob McGowan will start the proceedings at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will wrap by 8 p.m. Complimentary coffee and baked goodies, as always. No charges, fees of any kind. No reservations needed.