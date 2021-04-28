Back for Year 5

Clarkston native Mitchell Lewandowski will return to the Michigan State hockey team for the 2021-22 season.
Lewandowski, a senior forward, is able to return by virtue of an NCAA ruling that allows an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to East Lansing next season and wear the Green and White one last time,” Lewandowski said. “Go Green!”
