Back in the Motor City

Clarkston’s Austin Combs spent the 2021-22 hockey season in Mount Clemens for the United States Premier Hockey League’s (USPHL) Metro Jets Development Program, and after beginning the 2022-23 season with the Eastern Hockey League’s (EHL) Protec Jr. Ducks in Somerset, N.J., returned home to play for the Fraser-based Motor City Gamblers of the USPHL. Combs netted his first goal of the season Dec. 9. Photo: Jilleen Hays