Barbara Fenton, 90

Barbara A. Fenton, of Holly, formerly of Clarkston, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 7, 2023 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by her husband Charlie.

Mother of Steven (Leisa) Fenton, Robert Fenton, Christopher (Kristine) Fenton, Daniel (Michelle) Fenton, Kenneth (Sheila) Fenton, and Jennifer (Justin Davey) Fenton, grandma of Kelsey (Jens) Hamann-Fenton, Hannah Fenton, Tyler (Allie) Fenton, Morgan Fenton, Danielle Fenton, Connor Fenton, Lyndsey Fenton, Patrick Fenton, Samuel Fenton Davey, Kennedy Fenton, Ethan Fenton Davey, Zachary Fenton, Evelyn Fenton Davey, and Cole Fenton, great-grandma of Addilyn Fenton, sister of Frances (late Pat) Kurkowski, late Carl (late Jane) Kurkowski, late Gerald Kurkowski, late John “Jack” ( late Betty) Kurkowski, Kenneth Kurkowski, Shirley (Paul) Kesteloot, late Loretta (late Bob) Dickman, late Lorraine (late Aaron) Tomcyzk, James (Victoria) Kurkowski, Cathy Kurk, Phillip (Zoe Ann) Kurkowski, late Linda (Bill) Calabrese, and the late Thomas Kurkowski, also many nieces and nephews.

Barb graduated from Rochester High School and was a cashier at Ace Hardware, Gingellville. She enjoyed reading but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a talented baker and will be remembered for her delicious pies.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, May 10 from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral mass Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Holly, with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Michigan or Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

