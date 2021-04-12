Barbara Richards, 88

Barbara J. Richards, of Clarkston, passed away April 11, 2021 at the age of 88.

High school sweetheart/wife of 70 years of D. Bruce, mother of David (Debra) Richards, Michael (Eve-Marie) Richards, and Julie (Mike) Kotyk, grandma of Dustin (Nicole), Andrew (Brooke), and Kaitlyn Richards, Erin (Chris) Larkin, Allison, Alex and Jason Richards, Joel, and Benjamin Kotyk, great-grandma of Darwin, Watson, Remy, Miles, and Tesla, sister of Sue (late George) LaForge, and Joan (Bill) Hickey.

Barb loved spending time with loved ones and hosting family gatherings. Family and friends were her life.

She was a 25-year board member of Oakland Town Hall and board member/social chairman of Clarkston Women’s Club. She was active with the Clarkston United Methodist Church Bible Study and Women’s Prayer Ministry Circle.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, April 14, from 4-8 p.m. with 25 people at a time/masks required. Friends may visit at Clarkston United Methodist Church Thursday, April 15, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a family funeral service at noon. Services will be livestreamed on the church website (clarkstonumc.org).

Memorials may be made Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

