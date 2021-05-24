Barry Forney, 69

Barry Stephen (Steve) Forney, of McCormick, S.C., suddenly went to be with his Lord on May 15, 2021 at the age of 69.

Charming McCormick, S.C., and the Savannah Lake Estates were the dream home he and the love of his life, Amber Gay Forney, chose to spend their glorious retirement years, filled with laughter, sunshine, boating, fishing, riding his Harley, and golf – all of the activities he enjoyed. Steve retired in September of 2021 after a long and dedicated career at Fiat Chrysler Automotive.

He was born on December 4, 1951, the second of four children to the late Glenn R. Forney and Betty Louise (Rains) Forney in Frankfort, Ind. He often reflected fondly and recalled funny stories of growing up with his three siblings and many playmates in the neighborhood where they lived.

Steve met his best friend Gay while they sang in a church ensemble, the Sonshine Delegation. He was a proud Boilermaker of Purdue University class of 1977 and wore his Boiler pride often and well.

Steve and Gay were married on June 19, 1976, at First Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ind. Steve and his bride brought two beautiful daughters into this world, Erin and Cara, who adored and loved him immensely. Together, the four of them built an active life of church ministry, choir, basketball and soccer games, founding the first girls club soccer program, the Shadows, in Clarkston, musicals, concerts, and lake life.

Through his career, youth ministry at First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, youth coaching, service on the Waumegah Lake Association, leadership at the River Church in Waterford and Holly, and his work in the HIM and prison ministries, Steve touched the lives of many, but Steve counted it as his honor to love and encourage people. He was grateful for the many blessings his Lord Jesus Christ had given to him, and he was honored to share Christ’s love in the way he cared for others. In his role as soccer and basketball coach, he mentored the lives of many of his players and was so proud of the women they have become.

Affectionately known as “Opa” to his grandchildren Isabelle and JT, Steve smiled with pride and joy as he attended their activities and athletic events and spent so much time with them playing games, on vacations, boating, and swimming. He loved them so much. They brought a twinkle to his proud eyes.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 44 years, Amber Gay (Pass) Forney, his cherished daughters Erin Forney Shaw, of Clarkston, and Cara Forney, of Waco, Tex., his precious grandchildren Isabelle and JT Shaw, his beloved siblings Gary (Cathy) of Ennis, Mont., Carol (Steve) Pippenger of Fayetteville, N.C., and his baby sister Lori (Steve) Davis of Frankfort, Ind., and nieces and nephews who will all greatly miss his laughter, smiles, stories, and look forward to seeing him again in Heaven one day.