Betty Bigger, 83

Betty Jean Bigger, formerly of Davisburg, passed away September 2, 2021 at the age of 83.

Loving mother of Penny (late Gavin) Vought, Beth (Charles) Snare, Richard (Paula) Bigger, Kim Findlay, Jay Bigger, and Margaret (Bob) Mason. Preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Cole and grandson David “Dink” Findlay.

Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ken Henke.

Betty enjoyed golfing and knitting.

Friends may visit this Thursday, September 9 from noon until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Inurnment immediately following at Lakeside Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

