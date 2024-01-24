Birders Club meeting Jan. 31 at Wint Nature Center

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston-Area Backyard Birders Club will meet for the first time since last fall on Jan. 31 at the Wint Nature Center, 9501 Sashabaw Road.

The guest presenter that night will be Taylor Meyerhoff, Wint’s recreation program specialist.

Meyerhoff has four years experience in nature education and seven years working with captive animals, including native birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals, as she concentrates on Michigan native wildlife.

“Taylor will focus her presentation on Michigan bird species that are threatened and endangered, some of which may come as a surprise, and will tell us why some birds are at risk and ways we can make a difference in their conservation,” said club co-founder Bill Haney. “We’ll allow time for your questions and comments.

“The club has grown well more than ten-fold from the 18 founding members in 2017, but we have room for more, thanks to our friendly hosts at Wint Nature Center, so we invite you to bring along a guest. Not only do we have no fees or costs of any kind, we enjoy Detroit Bold coffee, compliments of our charter member A.J. O’Neil and the national champion-quality baked goodies from the ovens of our charter member Mary Kraut.”

Club President Bob McGowan will start the meeting off at 6:30 p.m., welcoming new members, inviting reports on sightings, and handling questions and comments. The meeting will wrap up by 8 p.m.

“You may go home with a nifty can’t-live-without-it prize from Wally’s Raffle, perhaps the only thing in Oakland County that has never had a price increase,” said Haney.

PHOTO: A pair of bald eagles find their in their nest in northern Oakland County. Local sightings of the majestic birds that at one time were endangered have been on the rise. On Jan. 30, the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders Club will open its 2024 meetings with a discussion of threatened and endangered birds. Photo: Jonathan Schechter/Brandon Township