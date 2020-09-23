Bowman garners ‘19 dealer award

General Motors has named Clarkston’s Bowman Chevrolet as a distinguished 2019 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year.

This is the third consecutive year Bowman Chevrolet has received this award, and is one of only 60 Chevy dealers nationwide that were selected based on exceptional performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty the community has shown us for many years, but especially during the challenging times we now face. Our team continues to rise to the occasion to help our customers with their sales and service needs in the safest possible manner, with the goal of exceeding our expectations at every touch point,” said Bowman Chevrolet President Katie Bowman Coleman.

“This pandemic has forced the entire industry to adapt to a new way of selling and servicing vehicles. We have invested in technology that is transforming the customer experience and proving to be very successful.”

According to GM, winning dealers demonstrated long-term commitment by providing customers with elite service in their modern, world-class facilities.