Bowties car show

The fourth annual City of the Village of Clarkston Concours Classic Car Show will be held this Saturday, July 23, in Depot Park, from 2-5 p.m.

Classic cars and muscle cars will start lining up on Depot Street at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the vehicles will take a parade lap, going north on Holcomb, east on Miller, south on Main Street and then back to Depot Park. The vehicles will then be on display in Depot Park until 5 p.m.

This is an open classic car event and the public is welcome. There will be driver prizes, raffle prizes and car awards. All events are Weather permitting.

This event is sponsored by the North Oakland Bowties Car Club and Southern Motors.

For more information, contact Curt Carson at curtcarsonsells@gmail.com or 248-620-2100.