BPA honors

Clarkston High School’s Business Professionals of America chapter went to the state competition March 9-12 in Grand Rapids, qualifying eight students for the national competition at the end of April in Anaheim, Calif.

At states, Anjali Issac was first in Economic Research Individual, Reagan Hakala second in Financial Analyst Team and fourth in Prepared Speech, Cameron Brosky second in Financial Analyst Team, Phoebe Savoie second in Financial Analyst Team and sixth in Extemporaneous Speech, Grace Ankrom third in Human Resource Management, Jacob Boisvert third in Business Law and Ethics and fourth in Entrepreneurship, Abigail Zelinski fourth in Personal Finance Management, Evan Savoie fourth in Interview Skills, Jillian Detvo fifth in Small Business Management Team, Abigail Finnerty fifth in Small Business Management Team and 10th in Basic Office Systems Procedures, and Anna Voto fifth in Small Business Management Team. Pictured, Phoebe Savoie, Hakala and Brosky show off their BPA awards. Photo provided