Bradley Abel, 66

Bradley Kent Abel, of Clarkston, passed away on January 22, 2021 at the age of 66.

Skiing, the sport that Brad loved, was a metaphor for his life: the view from the top, plotting a descent down the hill, the speed, the trees, the moguls and the occasional face-plant. The steeper the cliffs, the better.

He fell in love with skiing at Michigan Tech, quickly started teaching for Blizzard Ski School and eventually was training instructors. If there was a mountain, he skied it, whether in Michigan, Colorado, Utah, Canada, France, Switzerland, Andorra, and even Dubai. Mostly, he loved skiing with family and friends. He got Elizabeth on the slopes at 18 months old, his crowning achievement (as he put it).

He also loved water skiing behind his beloved 1980s Mastercraft, biking, hiking, riding ATVs at the family cabin in Paradise, traveling (family vacations were his favorite trips), motorcycles, and concerts. If given the chance to coach or teach, he would seize the opportunity to pass on his love of sports and adventure. He loved playing cards with friends and was the best euchre partner. He had a large, wonderful laugh which came easily and often.

He graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1972 and earned degrees from Michigan Tech University, Oakland University, and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

He worked at Johnson Controls for almost 30 years and then at Masco Corporation. His work took him around the world, throughout Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. He made friends everywhere he went.

Brad was predeceased by his parents John and Myrtle Abel, his father-in-law Lewis Start, and his beloved sister Janice Abel Meager. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda Start and his loving children Elizabeth and Nick. He is also survived by brothers Gary Abel (Alicia) and David Abel, mother-in-law Phyllis Start and in-laws, Larry Hould, Laura Hilaski, and Luanne (Steve) Vander Laan. He will be greatly missed by his best friend Mike Keith, his cat Maggie, and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was a longtime member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Cancer took him but he did not let it define him. He faced it like he was skiing a cliff – choosing the best path and trying to make it down the hill, always with his characteristic humor and positivity.

In honor of Brad, play rock and roll music obscenely loud, enjoy the snow, and drink a toast to your memories with him.

Brad’s life will be celebrated on a date to be decided, possibly his birthday in June on the lake so everyone can admire the landscaping he worked on over the years and the seawall he and Nick worked so hard building this past summer.