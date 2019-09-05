Break for arts

Clarkston City Council voted unanimously to approve a $375 rebate for the Clarkston Cultural Arts Council’s Harmony in the Park, Aug. 26.

The refund fell short of the $450 requested by the arts council. Total fees were $500 for Depot Park usage during its summer music series. Last year, City Council waived everything but the $25 administrative fees, but since then approved a policy to refund just 75 percent of fees for 501c3 non-profit events.

“They pay the full amount, then if they leave the park in good shape, we refund 75 percent of that,” Smith said.

Council member Scott Reynolds said they should comply with the policy to be consistent, but offered to pay the difference himself. Council member Al Avery said he would also help pay, along with who ever else wanted to.

“We do appreciate it,” said arts council member Sara Sanger. “We know supporting the arts is important in Clarkston. We want to bring as much to the city and the village as we can.”