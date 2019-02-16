Brian Lee KRICK

KRICK, Brian Lee “Butch” of Clarkston; suddenly passed away February 14, 2019; age 65. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Barbara Krick. Father of Daniel (Ashley) Krick and Kalynne Krick. Brother of Brenda (Kevin) Cox and Bobette Krick. Uncle of Steven, Melissa (Ruben) and Michelle. Also survived by many great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family services have been held. Memorials may be made to the family GoFundMe gf.me/u/qtzbnw Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com