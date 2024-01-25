Bryan Cicinelli, 37

Bryan William Cicinelli, of Lake Orion, passed away on Jan. 20, 2024, at the age of 37.

Son of Robert and Debra Cicinelli, nephew of Craig (Deborah), David (Nannette), Lisa, and Denise (Jerry), grandson of Marian and the late William Cicinelli, and the late Ilene and the late Harry Squiers, boyfriend of Bobbie DesMarais of 11 years, puppy dad of Corsa and Vaux, and also survived by many cousins.

Bryan was a talented mechanical engineer for many years. He was very smart and good at what he did. He loved cars and he loved his puppies. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home the same day.

