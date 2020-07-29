Car show for Vista Springs residents

BY BRIANNA HAYES

Clarkston News Intern

Everyone needs a pick-me-up especially when you’ve been separated from family and friends because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In hopes to lift spirits, Vista Springs Assisted Living Center, located at 6800 Trillium Village Drive, has made plans to host a drive-by car show this Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. for its staff and residents.

Residents will be seated outside along the sidewalk. The show will be featuring two local car clubs – The Hoodlums and the DYS.

The drivers will be doing 2-3 loops around to make sure residents get a chance to take in all of the detailing of the vehicles. Although most of the cars are classics, there may be one or two muscle-type sports cars.

Vista Springs’ Life Experience Program Director Daniella Gilmour is hoping to have anywhere between 20-25 cars come by.

“We just wanted to do something fun for the community members,” Gilmour said. “We’ve all been kind of stuck inside because of the pandemic, and all of the events for the members of the car club have been canceled. I saw this as kind of a win-win for the both of us.”

In the past, Vista Springs hosted a similar type of event on Easter.

Since the holiday was in the beginning of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, residents weren’t able to see their family members. Vista Springs residents were seated outside along the sidewalk, and families drove by in a parade fashion.

Some ideas Gilmour shared for future events include having other car clubs do a show during the beginning of September and the beginning of October.

Once Gilmour shared the idea with her staff, there have been other leads brought to her attention for other clubs in different areas of the state.

As assisted living centers are not yet open for public visitors, this upcoming car show event is a private event only for Vista Springs staff and residents.

There may be a possibility in the near future for public events, but with COVID-19 still proving to be a risk, the Vista Springs staff asks that people stay at home for this car show.