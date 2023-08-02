Car wash fundraiser

Last Saturday, July 29, a group of Clarkston High School students hosted a drive-thru car wash for fundraising improvements towards Depot Park. Some of the improvements that this event will go towards are new lights in the park and to also begin raising money for building a new pavilion. The car wash was held in front of City Hall, 375 Depot Road. The car wash raised $400, along with another $400 from a car wash earlier this summer, for a total of $800 for Depot Park. Photos: Provided by Dane White
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post