Car wash fundraiser

Last Saturday, July 29, a group of Clarkston High School students hosted a drive-thru car wash for fundraising improvements towards Depot Park. Some of the improvements that this event will go towards are new lights in the park and to also begin raising money for building a new pavilion. The car wash was held in front of City Hall, 375 Depot Road. The car wash raised $400, along with another $400 from a car wash earlier this summer, for a total of $800 for Depot Park. Photos: Provided by Dane White

The first customer of the day was Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven, third from left, surrounded by, from left, Pierce Peruski, Dane White, Leyton Zerba, Gavin Peruski, Logan Fuller, and Gavin Raff. Not pictured are Noah McLean, Jeremy Nord, Graham Goodrich, and Aiden Pagel.