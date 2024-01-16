Carolyn Morrison, 85

MORRISON

Carolyn Ann Morrison, of Clarkston, passed away on Dec. 9, 2023 at Trinity Health Hospital in Pontiac, at the age of 85.

She was the daughter of John and Crystal Barron, of Detroit. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in 1956.

Carolyn was a master gardener and an active volunteer for many local organizations, including the Friends of Independence Township Senior Community, Kensington Church, Detroit Zoo and councils for the aging in Oakland County.

She is survived by her son Michael (wife Shannon) and daughter Amy, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bill (wife Anna) and sister Sandra, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Independence Township Senior Center would be appreciated.

Celebration of life service will be Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at the Independence Township Senior Center, 6000 Clarkston Road.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.