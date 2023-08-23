CCS Board looking to fill vacancy

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

At the July 10 Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Kelli Horst announced she would be resigning from the CCS Board of Education, effective Aug. 10, after serving as the board’s president.

Greg Need was appointed the new board president at the July 10 meeting and Horst said she would assist with the presidential transition and participate in the 2022-23 superintendent evaluation.

Per board policy, the board must now fill Horst’s spot on the board within 30 days.

The board will interview candidates at a public meeting on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Community Room in the CCS Administration Building, 6389 Clarkston Road. If necessary, there will be a second evening of interviews on Aug. 29. Following the interviews, the board will select an appointee.

Horst is moving out of Clarkston later this month to join her husband, who has been working out of town since early 2022.

“Representing the parents and citizens of Clarkston has been a great privilege. I wish (President Need), (Superintendent) Dr. Ryan, and the board continued wisdom and vision as (they) lead Clarkston Community Schools in the coming years,” Horst wrote in her letter to Need dated Aug. 10, 2023.

Horst was first elected to the board in 2014. She has served as trustee, treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president during her tenure.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Horst for her exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment during her tenure on the board of education,” Need said. “Her dedication and vision have greatly enriched our educational community. Times have not always been easy, but with her leadership, our focus remained on what was best for our students. We wish her and her husband the best on this next chapter in their lives.”

Interested board candidates should complete the online questionnaire (forms.gle/ygDzcGEKJLv3VGLZ6) and submit a letter stating their reasons for applying to Need at gneed@clarkston.k12.mi.us or at the Administration Building no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The next regular CCS Board of Education meetings are once the 2023-24 school year starts at 7 p.m. on both Sept. 11 and Oct. 9 at the Administration Building.