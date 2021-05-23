Cecile Berg, 96

Cecile M. Berg, of Naperville, Ill., went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021 at the age of 96.

She was born in Clarkfield, Minn., on March 10, 1925.

Cecile married Donald Edward Berg on June 28, 1947 at Israel Lutheran Church in Clarkfield. They were devoted to each other. The family moved around over the years, beginning in Minneapolis, Minn., and then moving to Illinois and eventually to Michigan where Cecile was employed by the City of Flint Recreation Department. There, she started the first and largest senior citizen park district travel program in the United States and eventually served over 3,500 members who traveled to many distant places at home and abroad. Single-day weekly trips were also planned by Cecile, and often she had three busloads of travelers on those adventures.

She also began a summer weekly senior citizen bike club that traveled to Flushing Park with truckloads of bicycles and tricycles for laps around the park and innovative lunches for all. Cecile loved her job and all of the seniors she served. Due to their many moves, Cec and her family were active in several different Lutheran churches where they met many of their friends. She taught Sunday school or vacation Bible school, helped with a marionette club, participated in choir, was a Stephen’s minister, and attended many Bible studies over the years. Cec loved the Lord and her family in faith. She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life and her kindness.

Cec and Don were married for 49 years and were blessed with two children along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she devoted her life and love to in so many ways. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Susan (David) Heeg and Dr. James (Dr. Paula) Berg. She is also survived by the granddaughters whom she loved so much, Lauren (Hugh) Barber and Jamie Berg. Cec also loved and is survived by two step-grandsons. David (Andrea) Heeg Jr. along with their children Kathryn, David III, Andrew, and Anthony and Jason (Michelle) Heeg along with their children Jason Jr. and Emma. Many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and one brother-in-law, Chuck Hardin, also survive her. Cec was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents and her eight half-siblings and their spouses, Larry (Muriel) Peterson, Clarence Peterson, Arthur (Eloise) Peterson, Mildred Gilmour, Melvin (Anna) Applewick, Hilmer (Myrtle) Appelwick, Josie (Alvin) Anderson, Minnie (Arthur) Anderson and nephews Hilding and Elden Appelwick and Allen Applewick. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Clara Berg, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their spouses, Herbert (Adeline) Berg, Marguerite (Jim) Near, John (Doris) Berg, and Ellie Hardin as well as nephews John and Bob Near.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A celebration of Cecile’s life will be held Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Clarkston, with a visitation held at the church at 10 a.m. with a special video shown in the sanctuary. There will be live streaming of the funeral available via wintfuneralhome.com.

Cemetery services are Wednesday, June 2 at 1 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346. Please include “Cecile Berg Memorial” in the memo of a check.

