Celebrating the fabulous 50

Harold and Kathy Pillow are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were married on October 30, 1971, at the United Presbyterian Church in Waterford, surrounded by their parents Charles and Helen Sargent and James and Wanda Pillow along with many friends and family.

Harold retired from GM Truck & Bus in 2002 after 31 years of service.

Kathy has been in banking/lending most of her career with the past nine years at Michigan Mutual Mortgage. She plans to retire in May of 2023.

The Pillows have two children, Sherri (Jesse), of Clarkston, and Randy (Amy), of Waterford.

They also have six grandchildren, Kaley, Samantha, Kelsey, Emma, Rieslyn and Haven, and also welcomed their first great-grandson, Harrison, this year.

The Pillows have lived in Clarkston for 48 years.