Championship readers

The annual elementary Battle of the Books competition was a rousing success this year, wrapping up with the final round of competition last Wednesday, March 9, at Pine Knob Elementary.

Students read a variety of books over the past several weeks and had to answer specific questions about each book in a limited amount of time in front of a packed gym at Pine Knob.

The Olympic Readers from Clarkston Virtual finished in first place with a perfect score.

Revenge of the Bookie Monsters from Independence Elementary took second place, going perfect in the regular rounds and missing only one tiebreaker question.

In addition, the Reading Pixies from Clarkston Elementary, the Book Busters from Independence, and the Book Cooks from Springfield Plains Elementary all finished in a tie for third place, missing only one question over the course of the regular rounds.

Two awards were also handed out at the event as the B.O.B. Legends from Bailey Lake Elementary won for Best Costume, while the FBI: Federal Book Investigators from Clarkston Virtual earned the honors for Best Team Name.

Each team was made up of fourth- and fifth-grade students from individual schools with volunteer parent coaches.

PHOTO: The Clarkston Virtual team, the Olympic Readers, took first place at last week’s Battle of the Books event, getting a perfect score March 9 at Pine Knob Elementary. Pictured, from left, are coach Jenni Conley, Will Tillander, Braelyn Conley, Jaxson Mazza, Lars Wilson, and coach Sarah Wilson. Photo by Matt Mackinder