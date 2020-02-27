Charles Gray Robertson III of Clarkston, Michigan passed away February 25, 2020; age 84. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Kay Keller Robertson, daughter Patricia Kay (John) Fredricksen and son Gregory Keller Robertson. Preceded in death by his son Charles Gray Robertson IV. Proud Grandfather of Greg and Ben Le Claire and Gray and Anna Robertson. Dear brother of Gary (Pennie) Robertson. Father in law of Melanie Robertson. Life long friend of Tom Bullen. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews. Charles was a 1953 graduate from Clarkston High School. He graduated from Albion College Class of 1957. Charles retired from Parke Davis. He was a 50 year member of the Society of Microbiology. He was a member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, Burns Society, Canada Creek Ranch, Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Waterford Elks and the Jaycee’s. Family and friends may visit Sunday 4-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston Historical Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com