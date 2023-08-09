Check for CAYA

Agents from Real Estate One and Max Broock presented a check to Clarkston Area Youth Assistance on Aug. 2 at their downtown Clarkston office in the amount of $400. At left is Tricia Delude from REO and at right is Jackie Fromm from CAYA. Money was raised at REO’s Euchre Night on July 21 that included dinner and refreshments and ended with a gift basket giveaway to the Euchre winner. The funds will benefit local youth. Photo: Irene MacNamara