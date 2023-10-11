Chow down locally Oct. 17 to help students, projects

CLARKSTON — For the sixth consecutive year, Bowman Chevrolet is calling on the community to enjoy dinner at one of six popular downtown restaurants that are participating in its annual Dine Out event next Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bowman will again match 35% of total in-person dinner sales to support its scholarship program for Clarkston High School graduates and to help fund Clarkston community initiatives.

“Since we started Dine Out in 2017, we have matched and donated more than $43,000 to local students and the community programs,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president of Bowman Auto Group. “Every year, I am continually inspired by our community members who rally behind this meaningful cause, supporting our local restaurants and the community one meal at a time.”

Participating restaurants include Bunkhouse Burgers, Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, Crispelli’s Bakery & Pizzeria, The Fed, Honcho, and Union Woodshop.

Proceeds from Dine Out also help fund Bowman’s annual scholarship program for two Clarkston High School seniors who have been admitted to a 2-year or 4-year college or vocational institution and intend to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) field.

Bowman has been actively involved in the Clarkston community since the dealership opened in 1984, providing support to local organizations like My Habitat Clarkston, Clarkston SCAMP, and Easterseals MORC, among others.

Sales from carryout orders are not included in the Dine Out program.

Bowman has been named a Chevrolet Dealer of the Year for six consecutive years and is consistently among the top Chevrolet dealers in the country for sales volume.