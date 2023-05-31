Christian Johnson, 54

Christian Donald Johnson, “Chris” as most called him, born Aug. 1, 1968, passed away May 28, 2023 of natural causes at the age of 54.

Son of Linda Wyse, brother of Valerie (Kevin) Dankert and Matt Johnston, and loving uncle of Ty, Dylan, and Ryan Dankert.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Frances and Aldo Smith.

Chris was married three times but found happiness and companionship for the last several years with Katie Siple.

He grew up in Clarkston and spent much time at Pine Knob, skiing and being head of security with the music venue.

He enjoyed being with family and treated his two boxers, Sadie and Tilly, as his children.

Chris was a foodie; he always tried new restaurants and dishes. He was obsessed with animated movies, especially Disney. He was an ‘80s guy through and through and had an eclectic taste for past and present music artists.

Chris will be remembered for his kind, welcoming and outgoing personality.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, June 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Operation Smile.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.