City council notes

At the October 25 Clarkston City Council meeting, resolutions to have City Planner Carlisle-Wortman Associates perform an audit of the city’s zoning ordinances ($1,000), to repair a Depot Road collapsing storm drain ($6,775) and purchase new rear tires for the DPW pickup truck ($1,999) were approved.
In addition, letters of resignation were accepted from Bill Basinger of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Rich Little of the Planning Commission.
