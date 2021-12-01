City developments

Two weeks ago, in a joint meeting with the Clarkston Planning Commission and Historic District Commission, Rudy’s Market owner Robert Esshaki and highly regarded architect Victor Saroki presented preliminary renovation plans for the Rudy’s building and the old Clarkston News building next door on South Main Street.

Over the next 18-24 months, pending plan approvals, both buildings will be renovated with the goal of bringing two new restaurants to Clarkston. Catering and the sale of prepared foods may be carried over.

Demolition of the interior space of the existing Rudy’s Market building is already underway.

Also recently, real estate developer Riverside Capital met with city representatives to update their tentative plans to construct 22 townhomes on the 2.2-acre vacant parcel at the corner of Waldon and Main under the city’s Residential Planned Development District (RPDD) ordinance.

Over the winter months, it is expected that Riverside will be working closely with the Planning Commission, Historic District Commission and City Council to obtain approval for the development.

All meetings will be public, announced meetings held at City Hall.