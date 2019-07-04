City hall construction issues, complaints

Wooden planks make up a temporary path to the back door of Clarkston city hall while the front is under construction

Cory Johnston of Clarkston, a professional engineer, checked it out and found it incompatible with handicap-accessibility laws.

“The condition at the rear entrance door is not compliant with local, state, and federal accessibility laws, with multiple lips and abrupt changes in elevation of more than half inch which vary and change depending on where the boards are weighted, warpage, and the soft ground and grass below. There is varying cross slope and the boards are loose so can move,” Johnston said in an June 28 email to the city.

“I had hoped this would have been taken care of by now given the obvious violation of the governing standards. I hope you will address this. If not, I will be forced to file a formal complaint as this is all responsible parties knowingly violating the law and discriminating against those with physical limitations.”

The state accessibility law grants an exception to construction sites, which City Manager Jonathan Smith confirmed with the city Building Department.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Smith said. “Call me from the street and I’ll go out and meet you in the street. We’ll physically carry you in, whatever it takes. We’ll work with anyone with issues getting into the building.”

Residents needing help with payments or questions can call the city office at 248-625-1559. When completed, the new sidewalk from the front door to the park pathway, as well as the interior city hall renovations, will be fully ADA compliant, Smith said.

– Phil Custodio