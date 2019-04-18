City hall, DPW budget set at $300,000

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

City Council voted 5-0, April 8, to approve a budget of up to $300,000 for city hall expansion and renovation.

It will be funded through a loan from Clarkston’s Water and Sewer Funds, to be repaid over 15 years at one percent interest.

The project includes a larger DPW garage and storage space for historical records, city hall roof and rear wall repairs, ADA compliant front counter with increased security, private offices, larger meeting room, increased occupancy for meetings, and ADA compliant restrooms, one of which will be open to people in the park. The city currently rents portable toilets for $200 a month.

The city previously stored DPW equipment and records offsite for $700 a month, a cost which was expected to grow to $1,200-$1,400 a month in the future.

Jerry Carter of Total Environmental Designs prepared construction designs, which were reviewed and approved by the Historic District Commission, Planning Commission, and city building official.

Sam Moraco of MLC Building will be the construction manager, and City Manager Jonathan Smith will be the overall project manager.

“To help keep the costs down on this community project, contractors, suppliers and community members willing to donate time or materials are encouraged to contact me. A plaque in the completed city office will recognize all those who contributed,” Smith said.

Clarkston High School students and local contractors will participate at reduced costs, and bids will be exempt from competitive bidding, he said.

Funding will include $200,000 borrowed from the city Water Fund, which has a balance of $355,306, and $100,000 from the city Sewer Fund, current balance of $201,469. The money will be repaid with one percent interest in 15 annual payments of $14,424.76 and $7,212,38.

The payments increase the budget by $10,837, Smith said.

The project includes construction and finishing of the building, and regrading its asphalt approach.

Avery objected to a phrase in the proposed project resolution, “but the proposed parking lot to the south of the building will be a separate, future project.”

“I never voted to approve parking in Depot Park – it’s not a good idea,” Avery said. “We voted for the building.”

Avery asked to remove mention of the new parking lot from the resolution, which was done.

The city parking committee will discuss the new lot, along with other parking ideas, and report to city council probably in June, said Council member Scott Reynolds.

Independence Township Building Department will conduct all building and mechanical inspections.

Council member David Marsh said previous city projects went over budget, which is a concern.

“Some are still gunshy – the Clark Bridge (in Depot Park) went 40 percent over budget,” Marsh said. “I want to try to cross the T’s and dot the I’s maybe a little more than last time.”

Moraco said he didn’t foresee any cost overruns.

“We’ve done this hundreds of times and always been successful,” Moraco said. “We’re here to help you out and get it done.”

Avery asked if the loans drain the sewer and water funds too much. Smith said even current reserves wouldn’t be enough for a catastrophic water or sewer failure, which could cost more than $1 million.

“Our $300,000 that we have in the bank wouldn’t begin to cover the cost,” he said. “We would have to float a bond, we’d have to take out a loan.”

The city’s sewer and water lines are relatively young, he said.

Sewers were installed in the 1970s and water lines, in 2002. The pipes have a life expectancy of 50-75 years, said city engineer Gary Tressel said.

“I’m not uncomfortable with proposal here – it’s similar to the township funding of its DPW expansion,” Tressel said.

The project does not dip into the city’s fund balance, which is currently about $300,000, Smith said.

“At this point, the fund balance is very healthy,” Smith said.

Work is scheduled to begin in May and finish before November, Smith said.