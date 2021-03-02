City lobby open

The Clarkston city offices, closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are now open once again.

Visitors are welcome to enter the lobby during normal business hours to conduct city business.

Visitors are still asked, however, to wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other visitors that may be in the lobby.

For those uncomfortable with entering the lobby, the city drop box located on the front porch may still be utilized for submitting payments and other correspondence.