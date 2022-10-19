CJHS threat puts school on lockdown

A threatening message written on a bathroom wall last Thursday at Clarkston Junior High had the school in a temporary shelter-in-place while the threat was investigated.

That morning, a message stating “I’m going to shoot up the school” was discovered and a message went out to CJHS families from Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan saying it was not believed to be a credible threat, but it was being taken seriously.

During the shelter-in-place, no one was permitted to enter or exit the building and all students and staff were deemed safe in their classrooms.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, working with school officials to investigate the threat.

The second message from Ryan shared that with the help of OCSO, every classroom and student were searched and it was determined that there was for sure no credible threat and the shelter-in-place was lifted. Students then had lunch and fifth and sixth hours were shortened.

Some parents came to the school to pick up their children.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Clarkston News file photo, 2o19