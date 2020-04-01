Clarkston COVID cases up to 5

Dr. Erica Harding from Clarkston Medical Group said their cases of COVID-19 was up to five.

The results were from tests collected on March 16, and add on to two previously reported cases. The three additional cases range in age from 25-49, Harding said on the March 27 Facebook post.

“Since this date (March 17), we have seen a steady uptick in patients coming in with symptoms that match these positive test patients,” she said.

Symptoms include fever, often only 100.4 or less, sore throat, headache, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste, fatigue and some muscle aches, 3-4 days with cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath that can worsen 5-6 days in. The medical group is performing drive-up screenings in its mobile unit outside 5701 Bow Pointe Drive off Sashabaw Road. Make an appointment before your visit at CMG.evisit.com or call 248-625-2621. Oakland County reports 1,403 cases countywide, with 60 deaths, as of Tuesday.

— Matt Mackinder