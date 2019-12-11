Clarkston freshman on mission to assist Kenya

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Caitrin Lugger is a freshman at Clarkston Junior High School and has a head on her shoulders far exceeding her grade level.

An Honors Conceptual Physics student, Lugger noted on Freespace Fridays, the goal in class is to do something that improves the world or improves ourselves.

“I decided to make care packages for high schoolers in Kenya’s impoverished areas,” said Lugger. “I wanted to partner with local businesses to gather money or materials.”

Lugger said her project was inspired by her mother, Suzanne.

“During the first week in Honors Conceptual Physics, we learned about freespace,” Lugger said. “Freespace is a time to improve ourselves or the world, learn something new, or all of the above. I knew I wanted to improve the world, but I didn’t know how. I went home that night and asked my parents for ideas. My mom responded with fundraising for Kenyan high schoolers and other members in the Kenyan community. While on a visit there, she stopped at a high school to teach the teens about hygiene. She noticed most of the girls don’t have pads or tampons. Also, most of the teens don’t have toothbrushes, toothpaste, or even deodorant.

“Because Kenya is on the equator, the sun is very bright, and the UV rays are strong. For all, sunglasses or a baseball hat or cap are necessary, but most don’t have them.”

Lugger added she chose to help Kenya due to the country’s 46 percent poverty rate. Also, her mother is a psychology teacher at the University of Michigan-Flint and part of the International Service Learning Committee. She can take the care packs there in May 2020, when she goes back to deliver care to those who are in need.

Lugger has also received offers to help from Clarkston Junior High Leadership, friends and family.

“I hope to improve the lives of teens not much different than me,” she said. “I hope this can improve their well-being and sanitation. This will also spark others in this community to improve the lives of others as much as possible, even if it is a small action.”

For more information, visit Lugger’s website at https://sites.google.com/clarkston.k12.mi.us/kenyan-care-packages/home.