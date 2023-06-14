Clarkston grad authors first children’s book, sparks curiosity

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Jenna Dempsey said she has always loved to write.

And she did just that in her journal, writing poetry and in a previous advertising job where she developed brand campaigns and wrote copy for brands like Ford, Canon, U.S. Bank and Pure Michigan.

Now, the Clarkston native and current Northville resident has taken the next step and written a book, “Shine Bright Little Moonbeam.”

According to Dempsey, the book “follows a girl and her moon as they both go through different phases – ebbing, flowing and coming full circle. It’s a rhythmic read with whimsical illustrations that is meant to be a guide to kids, and maybe even parents, that emotions aren’t who we are, they are what we experience.”

Dempsey added that becoming an author was something she always thought could come to fruition.

“The idea for this book was always in the back of my mind, but a little cloudy,” Dempsey said. “After I quit my job, the concept became clear and the words came pouring out. I think partly because I needed a new creative outlet, and partly because I was in the thick of the big-emotion phase with my toddler.

“The intention behind this book, and future books, is to spark curiosity into the magic of the world around us, and how it relates to the world inside of us, too.”

Dempsey, whose maiden name is Przybycien, said the book is meant to examine human feelings.

“Another way to put it is every feeling is just a phase,” Dempsey said. “I think sometimes we hold on to feelings too tightly and attach to them, or on the flip side, try to ignore and push away the uncomfortable ones. By looking at them as something that can come and go like a moon phase, it’s easier to understand that it’s OK to feel it, and let it pass.”

The first book out of the way, are more books coming from Dempsey?

“Yes,” said Dempsey. “I am constantly inspired by nature and my daughter. The hard part for me is trying to ‘catch’ the words when creativity visits.”

A 2005 Clarkston High School graduate who later pursued her degree at College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Dempsey said she grew up in Clarkston and still visits her parents, John and Mary Przybycien, often. The family has called Clarkston home since 1992.

“It’s a town full of nostalgia for me and watching my daughter play where I did as a kid is a unique kind of blessing,” said Dempsey, who attended Clarkston Elementary. “I played soccer, worked concessions at Clintonwood Park, and have skinned my knees on just about every hill in the village limits. As a kid, I loved the freedom. I could walk or ride my bike just about anywhere. What I love the most now is the natural beauty and community of caretakers that keep the parks so inviting and Main Street full of small businesses.”

In addition to her parents, Dempsey has twin siblings Kate and Jake Przybycien, 2007 CHS grads.

Dempsey’s family of her own in Northville includes her husband Mike and daughter Annabelle.

As an author, Dempsey said she can offer advice to anyone looking to do the same.

“From a passion standpoint, no matter how many books are out there, you’ll always have a unique story when you write in your own voice, and whether you sell one or one million, it’s something you can pass down and share with those you love,” Dempsey said. “From a career standpoint, know your audience, have your book edited and be your own advocate. You aren’t just the author, you’ll be the marketing team, PR point person and strategist, too.”

For more information, visit Dempsey’s website at littlemoonbeambooks.com.

PHOTO: Jenna Dempsey holds a copy of her first book. Photo provided