Clarkston grad enjoying junior hockey in South Dakota

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Yes, there is high-level hockey in South Dakota, and Zach Aughe is reaping the benefits.

Aughe, a 2018 Clarkston High School graduate, left home at the end of August to play junior hockey for the North American Hockey League’s Aberdeen Wings, a team known as a perennial powerhouse in the Tier II circuit.

Next fall, Aughe will head to the University of Maine to begin his NCAA Division I career.

Entering November, Aughe had posted two goals and six assists for eight points in 14 games for the Wings.

“From a personal standpoint, I started off slow because of the big adjustment, but now I’m playing well and getting points,” Aughe said. “From a team standpoint, we started slow as well but recently, we have been winning a lot and bonding as a team.”

Last season, while playing 18U AAA hockey for Victory Honda, Aughe signed a tender with the Wings for the 2019-20 season. A tender is a contract of sorts used in junior hockey for teams to gain exclusive rights to players for the next season.

Being nearly 1000 miles from home hasn’t been easy, but Aughe is loving the experience.

“It was an adjustment at first, but I love it,” said Aughe, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound center. “I have a great billet family they made the adjustment easy. The city of Aberdeen is a lot different than Clarkston. Way less to do, way more rural, less chains (stores, restaurants) here, but it’s a great city with great fans.

“I’ve been homesick a little bit, but I’m enjoying my time away from home. I call my mom once a week and text with my friends all the time.”

Moving forward, Aughe wants to see the Wings play hockey deep into next spring.

“I just want to score and contribute to the team as much as I can,” Aughe said. “And our goal is to win the Robertson Cup championship for a second straight year.”